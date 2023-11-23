New Study Reveals TikTok’s Global Impact on Music Discovery and Consumption

A recently published study conducted entertainment data and research firm Luminate has shed light on the significant impact TikTok has on music discovery, streaming behavior, and off-platform spending. The research, which includes data from multiple global regions such as the US, UK, Germany, Brazil, and Indonesia, covers the period from July 2022 to June 2023.

One of the key findings of the study shows that TikTok users worldwide exhibit a strong inclination for discovering and sharing new music content on social and short-form video platforms. Surpassing the engagement levels of average users on similar platforms, TikTok users are twice as likely in the US to discover music on short-form video platforms compared to the norm.

Moreover, the study highlights that TikTok users are more likely to utilize paid music streaming services compared to the average consumer. In the US, a remarkable 62% of TikTok users also subscribe to a music streaming service, a significantly higher percentage than the overall consumer base, which stands at 43%.

Beyond individual user behavior, TikTok’s influence extends to global music preferences and artist reach. The platform’s audience displays a distinct preference for international music, surpassing the average listener in all analyzed markets. In the UK, TikTok users are 77% more likely to desire access to global music artists compared to average music listeners. In the US, 46% of TikTok users engage with non-English music, a figure 27% higher than the overall listener base.

This research not only emphasizes TikTok’s role in connecting local artists to global audiences but also highlights the platform’s impact on music industry revenues. Luminate’s findings demonstrate that TikTok acts as a driving force behind music discovery, with TikTok users being active, engaged, and highly valuable contributors.

