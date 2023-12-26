Chinese-speaking TikTok Users More Likely to Support Chinese Government, Study Says

A recent study conducted Taiwan’s Information Environment Research Center (IORG) has found that Chinese-speaking TikTok users, who primarily use the app Douyin, are more inclined to subscribe to views aligning with the Chinese government. The study surveyed respondents who identified themselves as active users of the short-video app, spending an average of 4.4 days per week on the platform.

According to the research, this specific group of TikTok users showed a higher likelihood of favoring China’s political positions while expressing skepticism towards the policies of the United States. The majority of Chinese-speaking TikTok users believed that the Taiwanese government’s closer relations with the US were provoking China and increasing the potential for conflict across the Taiwan Strait. They also viewed Taiwan’s economic prosperity as dependent on signing trade deals with Beijing.

Douyin, the Chinese-language counterpart of TikTok, has gained significant popularity among Chinese-speaking users, with approximately 750 million monthly active users as of May, according to analytics service QuestMobile. However, due to Taiwan’s position as a frontline in China’s information war, the increased usage of Douyin is now being perceived as a national security threat.

The FBI had previously raised concerns about TikTok and Douyin’s potential threat to national security, resulting in a ban on government devices due to cybersecurity concerns. The split between China and Taiwan dates back to 1949 following a civil war, and tensions have persisted ever since. China considers Taiwan as part of its territory, whereas Taiwan and its people have consistently denied Beijing’s control.

Under President Xi Jinping, China has made its intentions clear expressing the desire to take control of Taiwan, even if it means resorting to force. Xi emphasized during the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) congress that the issue of Taiwan should be decided the Chinese people themselves. While China claims to seek peaceful reunification, it refuses to renounce the use of force and continues to conduct military exercises around Taiwan in preparation for a potential conflict.

The findings of this study highlight the influence of social media platforms like TikTok and Douyin on shaping public opinion, particularly among Chinese-speaking users who may be swayed towards supporting the Chinese government’s positions. As these platforms continue to gain popularity, understanding the impact they have on political beliefs and national security becomes increasingly important.