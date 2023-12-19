TikTok Moderation Policies Under Scrutiny Amid Allegations of Bias

TikTok’s moderation practices are being called into question after internal messages obtained The Guardian revealed that certain high-profile accounts were given preferential treatment. According to the messages, moderators in Europe were urged to be more lenient with content from individuals such as Russell Brand, despite the app’s official guidelines that state rules should apply to “everyone and everything.”

The messages indicate that TikTok has created a hierarchy of users, assigning internal tags to certain accounts that allow for more lenient moderation. Tags such as “super account” and “top creator” suggest an elevated status for these users.

A staff member at TikTok admitted that the concept of a “super account” is not well-defined, with moderators being told to be extra cautious. However, TikTok denies any official company policy to be less stringent with certain accounts and insists that its guidelines are applied equally to all users.

The revelation of these internal messages comes at a time when TikTok is already facing scrutiny over its moderation practices. Concerns have been raised about how the app polices its more than 1 billion users worldwide.

While TikTok claims that the internal tags mentioned in the messages are not used its trust and safety teams, the existence of such designations raises questions about potential bias in content moderation. It is unclear whether the individuals with designated tags are aware of their special status.

The advice given to moderators to be more lenient in certain “edge cases” appears to contradict TikTok’s emphasis on quick decision-making. The company’s guidelines prioritize speedy moderation, but these internal messages suggest a different approach.

TikTok insists that the allegations made about its moderation policies are inaccurate or based on misunderstandings. However, the revelations raise concerns about the fairness and consistency of content moderation on the platform.

As users and regulators demand greater transparency and accountability from social media platforms, TikTok must address these allegations and ensure that its moderation practices are unbiased and in line with its stated guidelines.