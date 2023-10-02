TikTok Creator Makes Disney Wish Come True for Boy Battling Brain Tumor

Ten-year-old Drew Patchin had a dream to be treated like a celebrity during his visit to Disney World in September. Drew, who has been battling ependymoma, a rare type of brain tumor, wanted to feel special with his younger brother Tyler his side. Thanks to TikTok creator Kristen Sotakoun, known as notkahnjunior, the family’s wish went viral and became a reality.

Drew has been fighting cancer since 2019 and has undergone multiple surgeries to remove recurring tumors in his brain. His most recent tumor, discovered in February, was partially inoperable. The family was encouraged doctors to make memories and travel while they explored clinical trial options.

The Patchin family shared their wish for a celebrity treatment on a Facebook group for people attending Disney World’s event. Little did they know that Sotakoun would see the post and help make their dreams come true. With over 1.1 million followers on TikTok, Sotakoun shared the family’s request, calling on Disney World cast members to join in.

The video quickly gained 1.4 million views, catching the attention of Disney World staff. Within minutes of arriving at the park, Drew was approached for an autograph, and throughout the day, the family was constantly stopped people who recognized them. Patchin described the experience as magical, with over seven hours of people showering Drew and Tyler with attention and taking selfies with them.

Social media users who couldn’t be at the park that evening showed their support joining the Facebook group for Drew’s cancer journey and sharing encouraging messages. Sotakoun posted a follow-up video featuring photos of the family, which received 6.7 million views and thousands of comments.

The power of social media and the kindness of strangers have had a significant impact on the Patchin family. Patchin expressed how these acts of kindness help to change their mindset and attitude during their fight against pediatric cancer.

