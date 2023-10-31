New Year, New Shopping: TikTok Users Continue to Shop After the Holidays

After the holiday season comes to an end, many people think the shopping frenzy is over. However, for TikTok users, the holiday shopping spirit persists well into the new year. A recent study the video platform reveals that a whopping 79% of TikTok users plan to continue their shopping spree in the weeks following Christmas.

One of the key reasons for this post-holiday shopping trend is self-indulgence, with 51% of TikTok users admitting they want to treat themselves after the gifting season. Additionally, 50% of users are looking to take advantage of the post-holiday sales, while 32% aim to spend the cash and gift cards they received during the holidays.

If you’re a marketer, it is crucial to consider incorporating post-holiday sales into your marketing plan on TikTok. With a growing user base of over 102 million in the U.S. alone, TikTok has become an accessible platform for marketers through integrations like HubSpot.

Last year’s data supports the high expectations for post-holiday shopping on TikTok. In the weeks between Christmas 2022 and mid-January 2023, TikTok experienced a 25% increase in total video views compared to a typical week. Additionally, the popular hashtags #haul and #sale saw a 70% and 76% increase in video views, respectively.

When it comes to the categories of interest for TikTok shoppers, food tops the list with 58% of users showing interest, followed apparel at 55% and tech or gaming at 52%.

Notably, more than half of TikTok shoppers are interested in gaming, with 60% planning to purchase mobile games or make in-game purchases. Furthermore, 61% of users are expected to spend the same amount of time playing video games in the post-holiday period as during a typical week.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, it’s crucial for marketers to tap into the growing trend of post-holiday shopping on TikTok. This platform offers a unique opportunity to engage with a large and active user base, making it an essential channel for driving sales and fostering brand loyalty.

