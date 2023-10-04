Introducing Lewis: The Hottest New Halloween Lawn Decoration

Are you ready for this year’s most sought-after Halloween lawn decoration? Look no further than Lewis, a tall pumpkin creature available for purchase at Target. But don’t be fooled, Lewis insists he is not your average jack-o’-lantern. He has become an obsession among fans, and his catchphrase has taken the internet storm.

Despite stating that he is not a jack-o’-lantern, Lewis has quickly become a sold-out sensation at Target stores. Priced at $180, this Halloween must-have doesn’t come cheap, but that hasn’t stopped enthusiasts from trying to get their hands on one.

What makes Lewis so special? Well, it’s all about his unique personality and his insistence on proclaiming his true identity. When activated, Lewis greets you with a few pre-recorded lines, such as “I am not a king. I am not a God. I am Lewis” and “I am not a jack-o’-lantern. My name is Lewis.”

Fans have been making special trips to Target just to capture TikTok videos with Lewis, further fueling the craze surrounding this pumpkin creature. People from all walks of life are joining in the fun, eager to showcase their encounters with Lewis and share them on social media.

As Halloween approaches, it seems that Lewis has stolen the spotlight as the must-have lawn decoration of the season. So, if you want to add a touch of uniqueness to your Halloween decor, be prepared to search high and low for Lewis. Who knew a seemingly simple pumpkin creature could captivate the hearts of so many?

Definitions:

– Jack-o’-lantern: A carved pumpkin used as a lantern during Halloween.

– TikTok: A social media platform for creating and sharing short videos.

