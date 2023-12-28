TikTok Users Find Relief from App’s Password Demands

A recent incident involving TikTok’s unexpected request for iPhone passwords has caused concern among users. However, the true cause behind this demand remains unknown.

TikTok has been under scrutiny for alleged spying on journalists, which has only added to the unease surrounding the password request. Dataconomy reports that TikTok itself does not explicitly state the reason for this action.

This issue first came to light in late November and gained attention throughout December, coinciding with Apple’s release of two critical security updates. The most recent update, deployed on December 11, addressed a vulnerability that allowed unauthorized access to sensitive user information.

Dataconomy provides several possible explanations for TikTok’s password request. It suggests that it could be a temporary security measure to address vulnerabilities or privacy concerns, or it might be related to an app update, glitch, or the activation of restricted mode.

Security experts warn against sharing passwords, especially in such uncertain circumstances. They highlight the significant security risks and potential for phishing attempts.

Fortunately, users have discovered effective solutions topass this issue. Some users reported that updating their TikTok app to version 32.5.0 resolved the problem, as discussed in a Reddit thread. Others have found that simply selecting “cancel” when the password prompt appears canpass the request, indicating that it may be a bug rather than an intentional feature.

Another successful approach is turning off restricted mode. This action has proven effective for users who encountered the password demand.

While the exact cause of TikTok’s password request remains uncertain, users have found relief through these various methods. It is crucial for users to remain cautious and take appropriate security measures until further clarification is provided TikTok itself.