New Trend: Discovering Hidden ‘Easter Eggs’ in Jeep Cars Goes Viral on TikTok

Jeep, the renowned American automaker, has a surprising tradition that has remained hidden from the public eye for many years. The company has been discreetly adding hidden ‘Easter Eggs’ to their cars since the 1990s. These small surprises, which can range from plastic spiders to images and symbols, have now become the subject of a new viral trend on TikTok.

TikTok user @jackiefoster40 inadvertently started the trend when he shared a video of his discovery of an Italian spider hidden near the fuel tank of his Jeep. The video has since garnered over 6.3 million views. These hidden symbols are believed to represent the brand’s capabilities, with the spider serving as a nod to the Jeep’s Italian origin.

The trend quickly gained momentum, with other TikTok users sharing their own Easter egg findings on their Jeeps. Some examples include a Sasquatch on a back window, a pair of tiny flip-flops, and even a Jeep image hidden on a Jeep’s window.

Experts have revealed that Jeep Renegades can have up to 30 Easter eggs, with the spider being one of the most common. Other Jeep models, such as Wranglers and Cherokees, also feature hidden surprises. These Easter eggs can vary from the image of a Willys Jeep to original Jeep designs on floor mats, gas can X’s, and even a map of Moab, Utah.

So, the next time you see someone inspecting a Jeep closely, don’t be alarmed. They might just be searching for one of these hidden Easter eggs. It seems like Jeeps have a secret world of surprises waiting to be discovered.

FAQ:

Q: What are Easter eggs in Jeep cars?

A: Easter eggs are hidden symbols or surprises that are discreetly placed within Jeep cars. They can range from small plastic figures to images and symbols that add a touch of fun and discovery for Jeep owners.

Q: When did Jeep start adding Easter eggs to their cars?

A: Jeep has been incorporating Easter eggs into their cars since the 1990s. The tradition began with designer Michael Santoro hiding an Easter egg in the Wrangler TJ.

Q: What is the purpose of Easter eggs in Jeep cars?

A: Easter eggs serve as an additional element of surprise and enjoyment for Jeep owners. They are also believed to represent the brand’s capabilities and heritage, adding a unique touch to each vehicle.