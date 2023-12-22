TikTok AI Expand: Taking Photo Editing to New Heights

In a breakthrough trend, TikTok users are now turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance their photos and create mesmerizing effects. The recent release of the “AI Expand” filter has taken the platform storm, capturing the attention of both curious onlookers and seasoned photographers.

This innovation bears resemblance to Adobe Photoshop’s AI Generative Fill tool, which debuted earlier this year. TikTok’s AI Expand filter allows users to stretch their images beyond the original frame, resulting in a seamless expansion that merges flawlessly with the background.

The viral nature of this filter has left Generation Z users stunned and at times unnerved, due to the uncanny and surreal objects that AI technology occasionally inserts into the expanded photos. Graeme Sutherland, a TikTok user, captured this eerie side of the AI Expand filter when it added a child to a photo that had no presence in the original image.

While the results can sometimes be unsettling, it is clear that TikTok’s AI Expand filter has become a playground for creative experimentation. Users can explore endless possibilities downloading the CapCut app, a video-editing tool owned TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.

To get started, users should search for a TikTok video showcasing the AI Expand trend and look for the text “CapCut | Try AI Expand Template” above the creator’s username. Clicking on this button and selecting “Use template in CapCut” will lead users to the CapCut app with the AI Expand template already applied.

Within CapCut, users are prompted to grant access to their photos and can then choose up to six images to upload for expansion. Once satisfied with their photo selection, users can preview the final result clicking on the “Preview” button. This not only provides a glimpse into the expanded photos but also automatically downloads a copy of the video to their device.

The TikTok AI Expand filter has ushered in a new era of photo editing, enabling users to unleash their creativity and transform ordinary shots into extraordinary visual experiences. As technology continues to evolve, we can only imagine the new and exciting ways AI will reshape the world of photography.