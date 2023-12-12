TikTok User Wows Internet with In-Flight Cooking Adventure

TikTok user @barfly7777 recently captured the internet’s attention with a unique culinary adventure at 35,000 feet. In a now-viral video, @barfly7777 can be seen transforming an airplane’s bathroom sink into a makeshift kitchen, cooking a meal of garlic shrimp and mashed potatoes using unconventional methods.

The video starts with @barfly7777 heading to the airport and making their way to their seat on the plane. Armed with bags of mashed potatoes, raw shrimp, and various electronic devices including portable immersion beverage heaters and 6-volt batteries, @barfly7777 heads to the lavatory to begin their sky-high cooking experiment.

Using the portable heater and the water-filled sink, @barfly7777 boils the raw shrimp with seasoning and garlic spread. After the shrimp is cooked, they use the shrimp water to prepare mashed potatoes, mashing them with their hands. Finally, the cooked food is placed in one of the barf bags provided on the plane.

The video concludes with @barfly7777 returning to their seat to enjoy the meal while admiring the scenic view of the clouds outside. The daring cooking adventure has garnered over 57.8k likes, 12.2k shares, and 2,318 comments on TikTok, leaving viewers both impressed and skeptical.

While some TikTok users praised @barfly7777 for their creativity and culinary skills, others raised questions about the safety and legality of the endeavor. Concerns were expressed about how the electronic devices and ingredients passed through airport security, as well as the hygiene of using the bathroom sink for cooking.

Regardless of the mixed reactions, it is important to note that attempting a similar feat is not recommended. The potential consequences, such as being placed on the no-fly list or facing other security issues, may outweigh any fun or excitement gained from the experience. It’s best to leave the sky-high cooking to the professionals and enjoy in-flight meals prepared the airline.