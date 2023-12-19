TikTok Introduces New Update for Larger Screens and Foldable Devices

TikTok, the popular short-form video platform, has announced a new update that allows users to enjoy their “for you page” on larger screens and foldable devices. The update will be available worldwide and is compatible with devices such as iPads and various foldable Android phones.

In response to user feedback, TikTok aims to deliver a clear video feed of content on bigger screens with enhanced clarity. The top and bottom of the screens that stream TikTok videos will feature a navigation bar, making it easier for users to access tabs and featured videos. Additionally, this update allows users to watch clips in landscape orientation, breaking away from the app’s traditional vertical-only format.

This update not only enhances the user experience but also creates new opportunities for video creators. After years of sticking to vertical videos, content creators can now generate content in a horizontal format, increasing their creative possibilities.

In addition to these improvements, TikTok is focused on exploring new features like Topic Feeds. This feature will enable users to explore videos in specific categories such as gaming, food, or fashion. By experimenting with different ways to deliver content, TikTok aims to differentiate itself from competitors like Instagram’s Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Furthermore, the platform has been quietly testing an AI-powered chatbot that recommends videos to users. This intelligent feature opens up exciting possibilities for discovering new and engaging content tailored to users’ interests.

Despite being the leading app for short-form videos, TikTok’s commitment to continuous innovation ensures that it stays ahead of the competition. By introducing this new update for larger screens and foldable devices, TikTok caters to the evolving preferences of its diverse user base and solidifies its position as a trendsetter in the social media landscape.