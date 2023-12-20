TikTok Enhances User Experience on Foldable Phones and Tablets

TikTok has rolled out a new update that significantly improves the user experience on foldable phones and tablets. The company claims that this update is a “complete upgrade” and introduces several key enhancements.

One of the major improvements is a clearer video feed. Users can now enjoy a more refined video feed that showcases content with enhanced clarity. This enhancement promises to enrich the viewing experience and make videos more engaging and visually appealing.

Additionally, TikTok has introduced streamlined navigation bars, allowing users to navigate through the app effortlessly. The sleek navigation bars, located at the top and bottom of the screen, provide easy access to favorite features and tabs. This update aims to enhance user convenience and ensure a more seamless navigation experience.

Furthermore, TikTok now offers support for both landscape and portrait modes. Previously, the app was primarily focused on portrait video, which limited its usability on horizontal foldables and tablets. However, with this latest update, TikTok can now be used in landscape mode as well, making it more adaptable to different device orientations.

Although the app still emphasizes portrait video, the inclusion of landscape mode ensures a versatile user experience that caters to a wider range of devices. Whether users prefer to hold their devices in portrait or landscape orientation, TikTok now provides optimal functionality and usability.

With these latest improvements, TikTok is capitalizing on the growing market for foldable phones and tablets. By embracing new form factors, the popular social network is staying ahead of the game and ensuring that its users can fully enjoy the platform, no matter the device they choose to use.