Ofcom Investigates TikTok Over Allegedly Misleading Parental Controls

Title: Ofcom Examines TikTok’s Parental Controls Amid Misinformation Concerns

Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, has launched an investigation into TikTok over allegations that the video-sharing platform provided misleading information about its parental control systems. The probe was initiated after TikTok notified Ofcom about a technical glitch that may have led to inaccurate data being presented to the watchdog. Ofcom requested information from TikTok as part of its examination into how platforms comply with regulations aimed at safeguarding minors from potentially harmful content.

The investigation comes after Ofcom’s report uncovered vulnerabilities in child protection measures across TikTok, Snap, and Twitch. Despite existing safeguards, children continue to be exposed to harmful videos on these platforms. Ofcom’s scrutiny of TikTok specifically focused on its parental control system, known as “Family Pairing.” The feature enables parents to link their accounts with their children’s and manage various aspects such as screen time, content filtering, privacy settings, and direct messages.

However, Ofcom expressed concerns that the information provided TikTok in response to its request may have been incomplete and inaccurate. The regulator has indicated that the report may be updated if TikTok can furnish more accurate data.

Ofcom’s investigation also shed light on the inadequate measures employed platforms to verify the age of users. The report revealed that a significant percentage of children between the ages of 8 and 17 have online profiles falsely stating that they are older than 18. Additionally, a substantial number of children under 15 have accounts with user ages set at 16 or older. Ofcom questioned the effectiveness of relying solely on users’ self-declared ages without proper verification procedures.

In comparison, Onlyfans, a platform known for explicit content, employs stringent age verification methods, including facial age estimation and ID checks. Ofcom highlighted this contrast and expressed concern over Twitch’s open access policy, which allows anyone, including children, to view mature-rated videos without adequate content warnings or parental control features.

These findings raise concerns about the ongoing efforts to protect children from harmful content on social media platforms. The recently published Online Safety Act will soon impose stricter regulations to safeguard minors, requiring firms to take more proactive measures in this regard.