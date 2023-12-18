TikTok Under Investigation UK Regulator Ofcom for Inaccurate Information on Parental Controls

The UK’s communications regulator Ofcom has launched an investigation into TikTok over allegations that the company provided inaccurate information about its parental control system. Ofcom sent TikTok an information request notice on July 6, 2023, after discovering discrepancies in the information provided the company regarding the steps it takes to protect children from encountering harmful content.

According to The Guardian, TikTok attributed the inaccuracies to a technical issue and claimed that it promptly identified and informed Ofcom about the problem. Ofcom has stated that it will provide updates on the investigation February 2024.

Under the UK’s video-sharing platform (VSP) regime, video-sharing platforms based in the UK are required to implement measures that safeguard children from content that could hinder their physical, mental, or moral development. Ofcom, empowered the Communications Act 2003, has the authority to request information from video-sharing platforms such as TikTok.

The investigation into TikTok’s parental controls has raised concerns about the safety of underage users on various platforms. Ofcom’s report revealed that all three platforms under investigation – TikTok, Snap, and Twitch – lack foolproof age verification systems. While users are supposed to be above the age of thirteen to use these platforms, they can easily declare a false age without any verification. This loophole allows minors to access mature content meant for users aged 18 and above.

Identifying underage account holders is another challenge faced these platforms. While TikTok uses keywords to flag potentially underage accounts, it did not disclose specific details due to confidentiality concerns. Snap relies on user reports and various signals, such as Snapchat usage and friend ages, to assess users’ ages. Twitch employs an AI tool and analyzes data traffic to detect underage users, but it also depends on human moderators to identify such accounts.

Besides age verification and identifying underage users, the investigation also uncovered discrepancies in the parental control measures implemented the platforms. While TikTok and Snap have parental control features, Twitch expects parents to supervise their children while using the platform. Notably, Twitch recently updated its terms and conditions to allow users to post adult content, but it does not provide adequate age-gating measures to protect children from accessing such material.

The investigation Ofcom highlights the importance of robust parental controls and age verification systems on video-sharing platforms. It also underlines the need for platforms to continuously improve and update their safety measures to protect younger users from potentially harmful content.