TikTok Under Fire for Inconsistent Enforcement of Age Restrictions

A recent investigation has exposed TikTok’s lax approach to enforcing age restrictions, raising concerns about the platform’s commitment to safeguarding young users. The probe conducted The Guardian revealed that moderators were instructed to allow users under the age of 13 to remain on TikTok if their accounts claimed to be supervised parents. Despite TikTok’s denial of knowingly permitting underage users, evidence suggests otherwise.

The investigation found instances where accounts openly stating the user’s age, under 13, in their bios were allowed to stay active on the platform. The justification given was that these accounts were supposedly managed parents. Shockingly, this advice was shared among over 70 moderators responsible for content moderation across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

TikTok’s internal procedures for dealing with suspected underage accounts involve sending them to a specific moderation queue. Moderators then have the authority to ban the account or allow it to continue on the platform. However, the investigation implies that the mere mention of parental oversight in a user’s bio canpass the age restrictions set TikTok.

One TikTok staff member expressed concerns about the ease with which underage users could evade bans, potentially leading to a widespread understanding among young users on how to circumvent the age restrictions. This raises questions about TikTok’s efficacy in protecting children from harmful content.

Moreover, the investigation also uncovered instances where potentially underage accounts received internal tags that may have granted them preferential treatment. For example, an account of a child who appeared to be underage was given a “top creator” tag, highlighting a possible inconsistency in TikTok’s enforcement of its community guidelines.

TikTok has already faced regulatory challenges regarding its management of accounts belonging to users under 18. In September, the Irish data watchdog imposed a fine of €345 million on TikTok for failing to protect underage users’ content from public view. Similarly, the U.K. data regulator fined TikTok £12.7 million for misusing the data of children under 13.

Given the various regulations, such as the U.K.’s children’s code and the EU’s Digital Services Act, TikTok is obligated to implement measures like parental controls and age verification to safeguard children from harmful content. However, the recent findings raise questions about TikTok’s commitment to upholding these obligations and protecting its young user base from potential risks.