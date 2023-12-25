Identical Twins Gain TikTok Fame through Dancing Videos

Identical twins Peter and Paul, known as The Odigie Brothers, have become viral sensations on TikTok sharing videos of themselves dancing together. These videos have garnered over 100 million views and have led to their channel, The Odigie Brothers, amassing an audience of 7.4 million subscribers. The twins rose to fame in their home country of Nigeria after placing third in a national TV talent show with their unique and fun routines. They later moved to the UK to attend university but found themselves bored during lockdown, prompting them to start posting dance videos on TikTok.

Peter Odigie, who works as a recruiter for Severn Trent, creates TikTok videos during his days off. He expressed his surprise at the success of their videos, saying, “We just never expected the videos to go viral. It’s such a great feeling to know so many people enjoy watching us doing what we’ve loved doing since we were children – dancing. We just want to put a smile on people’s faces.”

Dancing has been a passion for Peter and Paul since childhood, and they have been dancing together from an early age. They even became coaches with a renowned national dance academy in Nigeria and gained recognition when they placed third on a popular TV show in 2014. Education has also been a priority for the twins, as they both pursued master’s degrees in Wolverhampton after completing their undergraduate studies in Nigeria.

The twins’ parents, who now reside in the UK, appeared in their most popular video, which garnered a staggering 74 million views. Peter emphasized the support they have received from their parents, saying, “They always encouraged us with our dancing as children and are very supportive now. I think that’s what people love about that particular video – mom and dad just enjoying watching us dance.”

While their TikTok fame continues to grow, Peter remains committed to his role at Severn Trent, where he helps recruit new apprentices and interns through the company’s New Talent project. He expressed his love for his work and the support he receives from his colleagues and managers. The twins have a shared goal of reaching 10 million subscribers on TikTok, but they are mindful of maintaining their ethics and faith as they navigate potential advertising opportunities.

Peter concluded, “Making money has never been the reason we do what we do. We just love dancing and making people happy.” As their fame spreads, the twins are investing in better filming equipment and exploring new ideas to develop their channel further. However, their focus remains on sharing their passion for dance and bringing joy to their audience.