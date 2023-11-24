Rise at Seven Study Reveals TikTok’s Growing Influence on Search Behavior

A recent study Rise at Seven has uncovered a significant shift in search behavior, with users increasingly turning to TikTok for information and product discovery. The research analyzed thousands of keywords across various industries and identified 100 words and phrases that are being searched for more on TikTok than on Google.

One of the key findings of the study is that TikTok is “stealing” search volume from Google when it comes to “how to” queries. Rise at Seven found that TikTok’s search volumes for commercially motivated searches are 10 times bigger than Google’s. This suggests that not only is TikTok positioning itself as a search engine but also as an e-commerce platform, potentially posing a threat to established players like Amazon.

In the fashion industry, TikTok has seen a staggering 503% more searches than Google, indicating a consumer desire to see products showcased and styled real people rather than traditional website models. Rise at Seven advises fashion brands to leverage the informational aspect of TikTok search queries, such as “how to” and “ideas,” as a way to attract new customers and increase brand visibility.

The influence of TikTok extends beyond fashion, with the automotive sector also experiencing a shift in behavior. TikTok dominates automotive queries, with popular brands like BMW and Audi receiving significantly higher search volumes on TikTok compared to Google. This suggests that users are turning to TikTok for car reviews and demonstrations of new features, impacting the traditional car-buying journey.

Even in the realm of finance, TikTok is making waves. The study found that people are now seeking financial advice on the platform, with “how to invest” searches nearly tripling on TikTok compared to Google. Rise at Seven emphasizes the importance of credible brands optimizing TikTok SEO to combat the spread of misinformation in this domain.

As travel continues to regain momentum, Rise at Seven highlights the high TikTok search volumes for destinations like Korea, China, Sri Lanka, Poland, and Turkey. The agency recommends that travel brands utilize the #TravelTok hashtag to showcase these destinations and capture the attention of TikTok users.

In conclusion, the Rise at Seven study reveals the evolving search behavior of consumers, with TikTok emerging as a powerful search engine and e-commerce platform. Brands must adapt their strategies to account for this shift and harness the potential of TikTok to engage with their target audience effectively.

