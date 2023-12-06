TikTok’s Impact: The Year’s Most Viral Videos and Top Trends

TikTok, the world’s fastest-growing social media platform, has released its “Year on TikTok 2023” list, showcasing the most popular trends and videos of the year. With 1.67 billion active users, the platform has had a significant impact on internet culture.

So, what have TikTok users been watching in 2023? The top trends include DIY projects, makeup routines, music, life hacks, and adorable animal videos. These videos are curated TikTok’s algorithm, which suggests content based on individual viewing preferences. The “For You” feed allows users to scroll through a continuous stream of targeted videos, creating an addictive user experience.

In the United States, some of the most-viewed videos include a makeup routine @dollievision, an Iron Man DIY @justinflom, a huge kitten video @through.the.lleaves, and Selena Gomez’s skincare routine. Food ASMR @thezachchoi and cute positivity cartoons @tubbynugget also gained millions of views.

Internationally, popular videos featured a farmer and his dogs @seanthesheepman, bread roll ideas @kirbyquimado, and a comedy skit featuring arguing birds @gabryellurlan.

Adam Presser, Head of Operations at TikTok, stated that “A Year on TikTok 2023” is a way to honor standout moments and stories that have inspired and entertained millions of people around the world.

However, despite its popularity, TikTok has faced controversies over its alleged links to the Chinese state. The Trump administration accused the company of being a “mouthpiece” for the Chinese Communist Party, leading to calls for a ban in the US. Montana was the first US state to pass a complete ban on the app, and the European Union fined TikTok $370 million for privacy breaches involving children’s data. Other countries such as Australia, Canada, the UK, and India have also implemented bans on TikTok.

Regardless of the controversies, TikTok continues to be a global phenomenon, offering a platform for creativity and entertainment to millions of users worldwide.