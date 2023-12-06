TikTok’s Top Trends of 2023: A Year in Review

TikTok, the popular video sharing app, has unveiled its annual report, showcasing the most viewed trends of 2023. Among the top trends are the Wes Anderson aesthetic, the fascination with the Roman Empire, and the “girl dinner” phenomenon.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi took the crown as the most viewed UK artist on TikTok, boasting 8.4 million followers and nearly 182 million likes. Capaldi, who took a break from touring this year to focus on his Tourette’s diagnosis, has captivated audiences with his heartfelt and relatable content.

Sam Smith, known for their viral hit “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras, secured the second spot as the most viewed artist. London-born rapper Central Cee claimed third place, with his track “Sprinter” featuring Dave becoming the soundtrack of 2023 on TikTok.

Apart from music, TikTok users found themselves immersed in various trends throughout the year. The Wes Anderson trend, with its distinctive style characterized symmetrical shots and vibrant color grading, garnered a whopping 2.6 billion views. Ordinary scenes were transformed into Anderson-esque moments, capturing the attention of millions of users.

Another intriguing trend was the obsession with the Roman Empire. TikTok users had animated discussions about how often men think about this historical period, while women speculated on their equivalent interest, ranging from the Salem witch trials to past friendships. This trend, which exceeded 2.4 billion views, even made its way onto other social media platforms, becoming a meme in its own right.

The “beige flag, red flag, green flag” trend also caught the attention of TikTok users, accumulating a staggering 8.52 billion views. Users utilized filters to showcase personality traits, highlighting what they considered desirable or unappealing in romantic contexts.

Additionally, the concept of a “girl summer” gained popularity, representing the carefree and confident attitude of females during the summer months. Variations of this trend included the “rat girl” summer, where women embraced their inner rodent in urban environments.

The TikTok community also indulged in the “girl dinner” trend, where women showcased their light snack meals as their main meal, prompting men to respond with their own version of a “boy dinner.” These light-hearted videos became a form of amusement for users, attracting over 2.67 billion views.

Other notable trends included the “yearbook photobooth” filter, which transformed users into 90s-style high school portraits, and the “aged filter” that gave a glimpse into users’ future appearances.

As 2023 comes to a close, TikTok has once again provided a platform for creativity, entertainment, and cultural phenomena. The top trends of the year have captivated audiences worldwide, creating a community of users who continue to shape and influence popular culture in the digital age.