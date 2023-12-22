Pet Owners Discover the Realities of Second Dog Syndrome

Summary: The viral TikTok trend of showcasing the differences between first and second dogs has shed light on the phenomenon known as “second dog syndrome.” This phenomenon refers to the frustration and confusion pet parents may feel when their second dog doesn’t seem as smart or well-behaved as the first. However, experts explain that the perceived intelligence gap is not due to the dog’s actual intelligence but rather the human’s expectations.

According to Dr. Stanley Coren, canine and human behavior expert, the root of the issue lies in the human’s expectations and reduced training efforts. With the first dog, parents invest a significant amount of time and effort in training, creating a bond, and establishing routines. When a second dog enters the picture, the reduced attention and familiar routines may inadvertently lead to the perception that the second dog is less intelligent.

Dr. Coren draws a parallel between dog parenting and raising children, pointing out that the initial intense focus on the first child may diminish with subsequent additions to the family. In the same way, the first dog has learned the owner’s commands, routines, and language, while a new puppy or rescue dog requires time to adapt and learn.

Studies conducted on guide and service dogs in Australia revealed that pet parents were more likely to return their second assistant dogs due to unrealistic expectations, even though the dogs were capable of performing tasks. This trend was observed in companion dogs as well. The TikTok trend serves as a reminder for dog parents to manage their expectations and gradually understand the ongoing commitment required for a harmonious relationship with their furry companions.

In conclusion, the second dog syndrome is a real phenomenon that arises from the mismatch between a pet parent’s expectations and the actual learning curve of a second dog. By acknowledging and addressing this issue, dog parents can create realistic expectations and build a stronger bond with their new canine family member.