Bone-Smashing Videos Gain Popularity on TikTok, but Doctors Warn Against the Dangers

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for its trending videos, has seen a surge in bone-smashing tutorial videos. These videos, which have amassed a staggering 364 million views, showcase individuals attempting to crack their bones in various ways. While they may seem harmless or even entertaining, doctors are issuing a warning about the potential dangers associated with this practice.

The bone-smashing trend on TikTok involves people demonstrating techniques to crack their bones, particularly the knuckles, back, and neck. The videos often show individuals using their hands, people leaning back on chairs, or even lying on the ground to achieve the desired sound effect.

However, physicians and experts in musculoskeletal health are cautioning against the practice. They explain that continually cracking or popping joints can lead to complications such as dislocation, ligament damage, or even long-term disfigurement. The force applied to the joints during these maneuvers can exceed their natural range of motion, putting undue stress on the surrounding ligaments and tissues.

Additionally, some individuals may develop a habit of compulsive bone-cracking, which can potentially contribute to joint instability and chronic pain. Over time, this may require medical intervention, including physical therapy or surgery, to restore proper joint function.

It is crucial to note that the bone-smashing videos on TikTok are not endorsed or supported medical professionals. Seeking medical advice before attempting any joint manipulation is strongly encouraged to avoid potential risks and complications.

While TikTok has become a platform for sharing creative and entertaining content, it is essential to prioritize personal safety and well-being. Engaging in activities that pose a risk to one’s health, even if they appear harmless or trendy, should be approached with caution and informed decision-making.

Source: Daily Mail

Definitions:

– Musculoskeletal health: Refers to the health and well-being of the muscles, bones, joints, and other connective tissues in the body.

– Ligament: A tough band of tissue that connects one bone to another bone and provides stability and support to joints.

