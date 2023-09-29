Social Media Trend Leads to Increase in Car Thefts in Springfield

There is a new social media trend taking over the country, and it is causing an increase in car thefts in Springfield, Massachusetts. The trend, which has gone viral on TikTok, involves stealing certain models of Hyundais and Kias for a laugh. This has led to a significant rise in motor vehicle thefts in the city, with approximately 75% of the stolen vehicles being Hyundai’s or Kia’s.

The individuals responsible for these car thefts are often teenagers, ranging from 14 to 19 years old. Although some of them have been arrested, there are few real repercussions, leading to repeat offenses. The stolen cars are typically broken into, stolen, and then abandoned as part of the game.

This trend has also resulted in more accidents on the road. Just this week, a 19-year-old fled from the police in a stolen Hyundai with two 14-year-olds. The pursuit ended with a crash into two police cruisers, injuring three officers in the process.

The thefts of these particular cars involvepassing the ignition using a USB cord. However, this can only be done on models made before 2021 that do not have an immobilizer. In response to these thefts, both Hyundai and Kia have issued recalls to add an immobilizer to the affected models.

Car owners in Springfield are now taking the recall seriously, with around 10 cars being fixed per day. The process of installing the software is simple and similar to updating a cell phone. However, it is important to note that even with the immobilizer, there is still a risk of theft. Criminals may attempt to break into cars to use the USB cables and start the engine.

In addition to using technology, law enforcement and car experts recommend taking extra safety measures. One suggestion is to use a steering wheel locking device as an added deterrent. This visible device can be seen even with the windows up, providing an additional layer of protection for your car.

It is crucial for car owners to stay vigilant and take precautions to secure their vehicles. By being aware of this social media trend and taking appropriate measures, individuals can help prevent car thefts and decrease the associated accidents and dangers on the road.

