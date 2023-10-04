Can Eating Pineapple Help You Sleep Better?

If you find yourself struggling to fall asleep at night, even when you’re exhausted, you may want to consider adding pineapple to your bedtime routine. A recent TikTok trend has popularized the idea that eating pineapple can lead to “the best sleep ever.” But is there any science behind this claim?

It turns out that there is some scientific evidence to support the idea that pineapple could improve your sleep. Pineapple contains a compound called melatonin which can help reset your circadian rhythm, the internal clock that regulates your sleep-wake cycle. Melatonin doesn’t directly induce sleep, but it signals to your brain when it’s time to wind down and prepare for sleep.

If you have lower-than-normal levels of melatonin, eating pineapple could potentially help regulate your sleep. Some TikTok users have reported significant improvements in their sleep after adding pineapple to their bedtime routine. Certified nutritionist, Emma Leigh, explains that pineapple has been shown to increase melatonin levels in the body 240 percent. Eating pineapple before bed has helped her fall asleep faster and enjoy deeper sleep.

In addition to pineapple, there are other foods that can boost your body’s melatonin production. Tart cherry juice has been found to help insomnia sufferers sleep an average of 90 minutes longer, according to a study from Louisiana State University. Honey can also increase melatonin levels spiking insulin levels and releasing tryptophan, which ultimately converts to melatonin. Kiwi fruit, rich in various nutrients, has been shown to improve sleep quality when consumed an hour before bedtime.

However, it’s important to note that screen time before bed can negatively impact melatonin production. The blue light emitted from screens delays the release of melatonin, making it harder for you to fall asleep. Sleep physiologist, Tim Stephenson, advises limiting screen time before bedtime to ensure healthy melatonin production.

While the TikTok trend may not have scientific studies to back it up, the potential benefits of consuming pineapple and other melatonin-boosting foods are worth exploring. So, the next time you’re struggling to fall asleep, why not try incorporating some pineapple into your bedtime routine?

– Melatonin: A hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and signals to the brain when it’s time to sleep.

– Circadian rhythm: The internal clock that regulates various physiological processes, including sleep patterns.

