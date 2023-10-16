The Enduring Struggles of Driving a Raggedy Car, as Seen on TikTok

TikTok users have taken to the platform to showcase the ongoing struggle of driving a raggedy car in a trend called the “we can take my car” challenge. These videos depict users attempting to casually downplay the flaws of their worn-out vehicles, only for the situation to progressively worsen in comedic fashion.

Long gone are the days when driving a beater meant dealing with constant breakdowns and unreliable transportation. However, TikTok users prove that the struggle is still very much present, highlighting the trials and tribulations of driving a less-than-ideal car.

The videos often begin with the camera person confidently offering their vehicle as transportation, only for the flaws to quickly become evident. One video shows a user driving a friend to a Marshalls store in a broken-down Nissan Sentra, with minor cosmetic issues at the start and culminating in a detour to AutoZone to add transmission fluid.

Another video showcases a Chevy S-10 with jerry-rigged doors, a non-functioning radio, and faulty windows. The driver nonchalantly dismisses these issues, all while acknowledging the sad state of their vehicle.

What makes these videos even more enjoyable are the comments left fellow TikTokers. Many users relate to the struggles depicted in the videos, understanding the challenges of working around a really bad car.

While today’s cars are generally more reliable than their predecessors, these TikTok videos serve as a reminder that some people still experience the frustration of driving a raggedy car. Yet, as long as it gets you from point A to point B, it’s often considered good enough.

Kevin Williams, a writer specializing in alternative transportation, emphasizes the impact of electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and the future of transit electrification.

