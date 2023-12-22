The Hottest Destinations on TikTok in 2023

TikTok has become a powerful influencer in the world of travel, with over 1 billion global active users. A recent survey conducted tourism marketing agency MGH found that 60 percent of US TikTok users felt inspired to travel after seeing a video about a new destination on the app, and 35 percent actually booked trips based on what they saw.

According to TikTok’s data, here are the most popular destinations that dominated the app in 2023:

#Mexico: 180 billion global views

Mexico takes the top spot as the most popular country on TikTok, with 180 billion global views. This marks a significant increase of nearly 60 percent from the previous year. It’s no surprise that Mexico is capturing users’ attention, as it offers a diverse range of experiences. From the art and culture of Guadalajara to the Michelin-starred meals in Mexico City, and the luxurious beach resorts in Cancun and Los Cabos, Mexico has something for everyone.

#Dubai: 76.8 billion global views

Dubai claims the title of the most popular city on TikTok, with a whopping 76.8 billion global views. Known for its iconic architecture and glamorous lifestyle, Dubai’s skyline and attractions are a visual treat for users. From glittering skyscrapers to sand-surfing day trips, Dubai offers plenty of eye-catching content for curious viewers.

#NewYork: 42.4 billion global views

New York is the most popular US state on TikTok, with 42.4 billion global views. The city that never sleeps, New York City, is a favorite among TikTok users, thanks to viral accounts like @SubwayCreatures and popular apartment tours with celebrities and influencers. However, it’s not just the city that’s grabbing attention. Other destinations within New York State, including laid-back hotels, small towns, and the natural beauty of autumn foliage and winter snow, have also gained popularity on the platform.

TikTok’s ability to captivate and inspire users to travel is a testament to the power of visual storytelling. Whether it’s through stunning landscapes, delicious food, or exciting activities, the app has become a virtual gateway to explore new destinations and plan future trips.