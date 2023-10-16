TikTok Aims to Capture Ad Dollars During Black Friday

TikTok is looking to capitalize on the holiday ad frenzy offering custom audience packages called “Hashtag Audiences” to advertisers. These packages are specifically curated for brands based on various signals, including user interest in the brand, industry, or similar products. The program is targeting marketers who can act quickly, with a campaign creation deadline of October 25. Advertisers will need to spend at least $1,000 per day on custom audiences for a week-long period in the fourth quarter leading up to and after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

However, the recommended minimum spending of $250,000 during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period has sparked debate among advertisers. Some believe the pricing is reasonable and aligned with other platforms’ requirements for key seasonal moments, while others question whether it is obtainable for all brands.

TikTok’s focus seems to be on attracting mid-market and upper-market brands, while their TikTok Shop is designed for small and medium-sized businesses. This approach aims to target brands with significant revenue and advertising budgets. While the concept of custom audience options is not unique to TikTok, some advertisers believe it should be a standard feature rather than an additional benefit.

Last year, TikTok had a similar program that reportedly resulted in a 36% drop in Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) for advertisers who used hashtag audiences during the holiday season. This year’s program is seen as a signal of the enhanced targeting opportunities that could become available as TikTok’s data set continues to grow.

Additionally, TikTok claims that their tailor-made audience bundles played a role in Amazon’s successful Prime Day, contributing to the company’s largest sales day in history. TikTok backs up their advertising offering with statistics showing that nearly 70% of users are expected to make a Black Friday purchase and that Black Friday/Cyber Monday is the most shopped time TikTok users.

While some marketers may still need convincing, TikTok’s ability to raise awareness for products and engage with a young target audience segment makes it a worthy consideration for e-commerce advertisers. Black Friday presents an opportunity for TikTok to gather valuable data and persuade advertisers to explore the platform further.

