TikTok Commits to Cooperation with Malaysian Government to Tackle Fake News

TikTok has pledged to enhance their collaboration with the Malaysian government to address the spread of fake news and ensure compliance with local laws. Communications and Digital Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, held a meeting with TikTok’s top management, led Vice President Helena Lersch, to discuss these concerns. The issue of ‘coordinated inauthentic behaviour’ (CIB), which involves the spread of fake news and defamatory content, was also highlighted during the meeting.

Fadzil stressed the importance of TikTok operating within Malaysian guidelines and laws. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the platform’s compliance and urged them to rectify the situation promptly. TikTok acknowledged their weak response, citing the absence of a representative in Malaysia as a contributing factor.

Another key topic of discussion was the issue of advertisements and content on TikTok. Fadzil received numerous complaints from businesses, the public, and media agencies regarding advertisements that were booked directly with the platform. The minister called for TikTok to find solutions to address these concerns.

As a result of the meeting, TikTok committed to increasing cooperation with the Malaysian government. They agreed to hold further meetings to promptly resolve these issues. This development follows Fahmi’s statement on October 7th, where he mentioned that Malaysia would examine Indonesia’s ban on ecommerce transactions on TikTok as a potential measure to protect local small and medium businesses.

Coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB) refers to the use of fake, duplicated, or even real social media accounts to misrepresent individuals or manipulate public opinion.

Sources:

– Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil

– TikTok’s vice president Helena Lersch