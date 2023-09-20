TikTok Introduces AI Warning Label to Distinguish Between Real and Computer-Generated Content

TikTok, the popular video sharing app, is taking steps to help users identify content that is generated artificial intelligence (AI). The platform is launching a new tool that allows creators to label their AI-generated content, with the aim of providing important context and transparency to viewers.

The decision to introduce the AI warning label comes after TikTok faced criticism for its extensive use of AI filters, which allowed content creators to modify and alter their videos in unrealistic ways. Users were often left confused and misled the content, as they were unaware that it had been generated or edited using AI technology.

To address this issue, TikTok wants creators to take responsibility for disclosing the use of AI in their viral videos. However, if a creator forgets to do so, the app will automatically label the content as AI-generated. The new tool will rename the AI effects and include the term “AI” in their names and labels, making it clear to viewers that AI technology has been utilized.

This initiative not only aims to empower creativity but also ensures compliance with TikTok’s synthetic media policy. The policy requires creators to label their content as AI-generated if it contains realistic images, audio, or video. By implementing the AI warning label, TikTok hopes to prevent confusion among viewers and provide them with a better understanding of the content they are consuming.

In addition to the new tool, TikTok is also developing an algorithm that will automatically scan and label any AI-generated content on the platform. This algorithmic labeling will ensure that no content slips through the cracks without proper disclosure.

Overall, TikTok’s introduction of the AI warning label demonstrates its commitment to transparency and the responsible use of AI technology. By providing viewers with the necessary information, the platform aims to help users distinguish between reality and computer-generated fantasy.

