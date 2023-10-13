TikTok Commits to Address Issues Raised Malaysia

A spokesperson for TikTok has stated that the short video app is dedicated to taking proactive measures in response to concerns raised the Malaysian government. This comes after the government claimed that TikTok was not in full compliance with local laws.

The spokesperson emphasized that TikTok respects and adheres to local laws and regulations, and is committed to resolving any issues that have been brought to their attention. They also mentioned that TikTok has scheduled meetings with Malaysia’s communications regulator to demonstrate their commitment to addressing the concerns raised.

TikTok, known for its popularity among users sharing short videos, has faced regulatory scrutiny in various countries due to concerns over privacy, security, and content moderation. Despite these challenges, the company has been proactive in working with regulators to ensure compliance with local laws and regulations.

In Malaysia, where TikTok enjoys a significant user base, it is crucial for the app to ensure that it is fully compliant with local laws to maintain a positive relationship with the government and the public. The forthcoming meetings with Malaysia’s communications regulator provide an opportunity for TikTok to address any concerns and showcase their efforts in meeting regulatory requirements.

TikTok’s commitment to addressing the issues raised Malaysia reflects its dedication to operating in a responsible and compliant manner. By actively engaging with regulators and demonstrating their commitment, TikTok aims to build trust and foster a safe and secure environment for its users in Malaysia.

