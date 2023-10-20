TikTok to Move Dublin Employees to New Office

TikTok has announced that it will be relocating some of its Dublin-based employees to a new office space called the Sorting Office. The move, which is set to begin in December, will be a gradual process. The Sorting Office, with its capacity for up to 2,000 employees, offers more than 200,000 sq ft of office space.

The specific teams that will be moving to the Sorting Office include those working in trust and safety, privacy, data protection, and security. The seven-storey building, located in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock, was first revealed as a site for TikTok’s Irish operations in the summer of 2021.

TikTok’s decision to relocate some of its employees comes after the company reportedly pulled out of talks to rent another major office space in Dublin last year. The Sorting Office is part of TikTok’s broader expansion plans in Ireland, which also include the establishment of its first data centre in the country.

The data centre, known as Project Clover, aims to enhance TikTok’s data security practices in Europe. As part of this project, European user data will be stored locally in three data centres, two of which are located in Dublin.

According to the Irish Times, TikTok employees in Dublin will be required to work from the Sorting Office three days per week, in line with the company’s return-to-office policy introduced in July.

Overall, the relocation of TikTok’s Dublin employees to the Sorting Office signifies the company’s commitment to expanding its operations in Ireland and improving its data security practices.

Sources: Silicon Republic, Irish Times