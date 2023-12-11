TikTok to Invest $1.5 Billion in Indonesian E-commerce Platform

TikTok, the popular social media platform owned ByteDance, is set to invest $1.5 billion in Indonesian e-commerce platform Tokopedia. This move comes after the Indonesian government imposed a ban on TikTok’s online sales business in September. To comply with the new regulations, TikTok suspended operations of its e-commerce platform, Tik Tok Shop, in Indonesia in early October.

As part of the deal, TikTok will acquire a controlling 75.01 percent share in Tokopedia, which is a unit of GoTo, a technology group listed on the Jakarta stock exchange. In return, Tokopedia will acquire TikTok Shop’s Indonesia business for $340 million, expanding its own e-commerce platform.

The strategic partnership between TikTok and GoTo will begin with a pilot period that will be closely supervised the relevant regulators. While this investment is expected to reestablish TikTok’s presence in the Indonesian market, GoTo’s shares fell over 12 percent following the news.

The ban on social media-based e-commerce in Indonesia was implemented to ensure “fair and just” competition and to protect user data, as well as support small and medium-sized traditional vendors. Other countries like Malaysia and Vietnam are also considering imposing similar restrictions.

With TikTok’s controlling share in Tokopedia, the company will have the autonomy to lead the business without interference from GoTo. Moving forward, TikTok and GoTo plan to promote Indonesian goods on the platform and assist smaller businesses in developing production and sales strategies.

Tokopedia is a rapidly expanding e-commerce platform in Indonesia, competing against other major players like Shopee and Lazada. This partnership with TikTok will likely further boost its growth and strengthen its position in the market.

Overall, TikTok’s investment in Tokopedia marks a significant step towards resuming its e-commerce operations in Indonesia and presents an opportunity for both companies to leverage their strengths and capture a larger share of the Indonesian market.