TikTok Forms Partnership with GoTo to Revive Online Shopping in Indonesia

Summary: TikTok has announced a joint venture with Indonesian tech giant GoTo to revive its online shopping business in Indonesia. The partnership includes TikTok’s investment of over $1.5bn in the country’s largest e-commerce platform, Tokopedia. Following the ban on online shopping on social media platforms in October, TikTok Shop ceased operations in Indonesia. Under the new deal, TikTok will acquire just over 75% of Tokopedia and integrate its Indonesia business with the platform. Both companies have agreed to promote Indonesian goods and assist small and medium-sized businesses in developing their production and sales strategies.

TikTok, the popular social media app owned China’s Bytedance, has formed a strategic partnership with GoTo, an Indonesian tech giant, to revive its online shopping business in Indonesia. This venture comes after the ban on online shopping on social media platforms in October, which forced TikTok Shop to shut down in compliance with the new regulations.

As part of the agreement, TikTok plans to invest more than $1.5bn in Tokopedia, Indonesia’s leading e-commerce platform. TikTok will acquire just over 75% of Tokopedia and merge its existing business in Indonesia with the platform. The joint statement issued both companies assures that the partnership will proceed with the supervision and consultation of relevant regulators.

The collaboration does not stop at reviving TikTok’s online shopping capabilities; it also aims to boost the growth of Indonesian businesses. GoTo and TikTok have committed to promoting Indonesian products on their platforms and assisting small and medium-sized businesses in enhancing their production and sales strategies.

The ban on online shopping in Indonesia was an effort the government to protect smaller merchants and user data. With over 125 million users in the country, TikTok had established itself as Indonesia’s largest online retail market. The ban announcement came shortly after President Joko Widodo expressed caution regarding e-commerce and the importance of implementing appropriate regulations.

Indonesia has witnessed a significant surge in online retailing, with e-commerce sales projected to reach 689 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($44bn) next year. TikTok Shop had been steadily increasing its market share since its launch two years ago, despite tough competition from dominant platforms like Tokopedia, Shopee, and Lazada.

This partnership not only signals TikTok’s intention to re-establish itself in the online shopping space in Indonesia but also demonstrates its commitment to supporting local businesses and contributing to the country’s growing digital economy.