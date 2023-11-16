TikTok and Gayming Empower Indie Game Developers in 2024

The world of LGBTQ+ gaming continues to thrive, thanks in large part to the exceptional work put in indie game developers. Recognizing this, TikTok and Gayming have once again partnered to support and amplify the voices of these talented creators. As the Official Media Partner of the Gayming Awards 2024, TikTok will enhance the overall viewing experience of the event. Additionally, they will provide mentorship and advertising credits to all the nominees of the Best LGBTQ Indie Game category.

Within the expansive realm of gaming, indie games play a crucial role in telling LGBTQ+ stories and representing diverse narratives. Considered for this award are games developed independent creators who are not owned larger gaming corporations. These games prioritize LGBTQ+ themes or incorporate significant elements of LGBTQ+ representation.

The Best LGBTQ Indie Game will be selected through a combination of public voting and judging. TikTok’s support will prove invaluable to the six shortlisted nominees, as they will receive guidance on marketing their games and advertising credits to increase their reach.

Last year’s nominees for the Best LGBTQ Indie Game category showcased the remarkable diversity within the indie game scene. Standout titles such as Wylde Flowers, ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area, We Are OFK, Butterfly Soup 2, SIGNALIS, and Arcade Spirit: The New Challengers captivated players worldwide. Ultimately, Wylde Flowers emerged as the winner, but the competition was fierce.

2024 has already seen the release of numerous exceptional indie games, including Desta: The Memories Between and Love Shore. If you have a personal favorite that deserves recognition, don’t hesitate to visit the nomination page for the Best LGBTQ Indie Game.

For more information about the different award categories and the nomination process, make sure to explore the official Gayming Awards 2024 page.

