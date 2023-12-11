TikTok Expands E-Commerce Business in Indonesia Through Strategic Partnership

TikTok has announced its plan to relaunch TikTok Shop, its e-commerce business in Indonesia, after entering into a $1.5 billion deal to acquire a majority stake in GoTo Tokopedia, the country’s largest online selling platform. By partnering with GoTo, TikTok aims to navigate the ban on social media shopping and continue offering a shopping feature within its video-sharing app in Indonesia.

The merger of TikTok Shop and GoTo Tokopedia will enhance the shopping experience for Indonesian consumers, with GoTo operating and maintaining the e-commerce element of TikTok. Both companies anticipate closing the deal in the first quarter of 2024.

Indonesia’s recent decision to prohibit e-commerce transactions on social media platforms prompted TikTok’s temporary closure of its online shopping service. In response to this regulatory change, TikTok’s partnership with GoTo Group aligns with the latter’s strategic direction of expanding its market reach. Together, they aim to serve the needs of Indonesian consumers, as well as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

This collaboration is also expected to facilitate the promotion of Indonesian products on Tokopedia, GoTo’s e-commerce platform. Furthermore, both companies will provide support to merchants in various areas such as marketing, branding, and sustainable business practices. Additionally, the combined entity will assist domestic brands in promoting their products in international markets, develop tech talent through the establishment of technology centers across Indonesia, and ensure fair competition in the online market space.

Indonesia’s e-commerce sector has witnessed rapid growth, and it is projected to experience a sales surge of over 600% between 2018 and 2024, totaling $44 billion. Initially dominated Tokopedia, Shopee, and Lazada, TikTok entered the market in 2021 and quickly captured a significant share. However, with the impending regulatory changes signaled President Joko Widodo, TikTok’s collaboration with GoTo is a strategic move to navigate the evolving landscape and maintain its presence in Indonesia’s thriving e-commerce industry.