Title: Changing Landscape of Office Spaces in Bellevue Presents Opportunities for New Companies

Summary: With TikTok securing a lease for office space at Lincoln Square North in Bellevue, Washington, the Eastside Office Market is experiencing a shift in occupancy rates. As major leases expire, vacancies have surged, creating opportunities for new companies to establish a presence in the Bellevue Central Business District.

The Beijing-based company, ByteDance, owner of the popular social media platform TikTok, has submitted permits for tenant improvements at 700 Bellevue Way Northeast. The space, located at Lincoln Square North and owned Kemper Development Company, will be leased TikTok for floors 23 through 26, totaling over 132,000 square feet of office space.

This new lease comes after Microsoft announced plans to relinquish office space at Lincoln Square North in December 2023. Originally marketing a total of 442,376 square feet across floors nine through 28, the space has since been broken up into separate leases. TikTok’s expansion in Bellevue also includes an additional 66,000 square feet at the Key Center tower, in addition to their existing 44,000 square feet.

However, the Eastside Office Market has experienced a shift in occupancy rates. Broderick Group’s recent report on the market reveals an increase in vacancy rates during the final quarter of 2023. Major leases at Advanta, 90East, and Lincoln Square North all lapsed, resulting in a sudden 30.1% vacancy rate in the Bellevue Central Business District. Abandoned spaces, including 585,000 square feet at Advanta, 396,000 square feet at 90East, and 89,000 square feet at Lincoln Square North, have contributed significantly to this surge in unoccupied office spaces.

This changing landscape presents opportunities for new companies to establish themselves in Bellevue. With a substantial number of vacant office spaces, businesses can capitalize on the chance to secure prime locations and establish a presence in the growing Bellevue Central Business District. It will be intriguing to see which companies will seize this opportunity and contribute to the evolving office market in Bellevue.