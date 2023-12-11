TikTok to Invest $1.5 Billion in Indonesian E-Commerce Unit

TikTok, the popular short video app owned China’s ByteDance, has announced its plan to invest $1.5 billion in becoming the controlling shareholder of an e-commerce unit of Indonesia’s GoTo Gojek Tokopedia. This move comes after Indonesia banned online shopping on social media platforms last October to protect smaller merchants and users’ data, forcing TikTok to close its e-commerce service called TikTok Shop.

With Indonesia being Southeast Asia’s largest economy and having a large user base of active social media users, TikTok saw an opportunity to leverage its popularity and challenge other fast-growing online sellers like Shein and Temu. However, the ban on online shopping hindered its plans until this new investment.

Under the deal, TikTok will acquire 75.01% of GoTo’s Tokopedia, which is the largest e-commerce platform in Indonesia, for $840 million. Additionally, TikTok will merge its Indonesian e-commerce business into the enlarged Tokopedia entity. The two firms have stated that the partnership will commence with a pilot period carried out in consultation with regulators.

This investment TikTok not only allows them to restart their online shopping business in Indonesia but also positions them in a strategic partnership with one of the leading e-commerce players in the country. It is expected to bolster Tokopedia’s position in the market and contribute to the expansion of Indonesia’s e-commerce industry, which is predicted to reach a value of $160 billion 2030.

The transaction is set to be completed the first quarter of 2024, and Tokopedia will receive a $1 billion promissory note from TikTok to fund working capital needs. This investment highlights TikTok’s commitment to supporting the growth of this enlarged entity without diluting the stake of GoTo.

The competition in Indonesia’s e-commerce market will intensify as Tokopedia continues to compete with other players like Shopee and Lazada. However, with TikTok’s financial backing and its large user base, Tokopedia has a strong foundation to further establish itself as a dominant force in the Indonesian e-commerce landscape.