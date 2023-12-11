TikTok Forms Joint Venture with GoTo’s Tokopedia to Boost E-commerce in Indonesia

TikTok, owned ByteDance, has entered into a strategic partnership with GoTo’s e-commerce unit Tokopedia to enhance the e-commerce sector in Indonesia. Under the agreement, TikTok will acquire a controlling stake of 75.01% in a joint venture entity created in collaboration with Tokopedia. As part of the deal, TikTok will invest $1.5 billion in the combined entity over time, ensuring the necessary funding for future business requirements while not diluting GoTo’s existing 24.99% stake.

The transaction will involve Tokopedia acquiring TikTok Shop’s Indonesia business for $340 million in the fourth quarter of this year, followed TikTok acquiring the majority stake in the entity. The entire process is expected to be completed the first quarter of 2024.

This partnership comes after Jakarta’s recent ban on direct payments for online purchases through social media platforms, aimed at safeguarding local merchants and user data. Consequently, TikTok suspended its e-commerce service in compliance with the new regulation. However, with this joint venture, TikTok will be able to reintroduce its online shopping features through its social media app in Indonesia.

Indonesia holds significant potential as an e-commerce market, with approximately 106 million TikTok users as of October. The country’s active social media user base stands at 167 million, making it the third largest market in Asia. TikTok’s re-entry into the Indonesian e-commerce space is expected to create new job opportunities and support local micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). The joint statement from both companies highlighted their commitment to driving transformative growth in Indonesia’s e-commerce sector and their support for MSMEs.

This partnership between TikTok and Tokopedia solidifies their shared vision of revolutionizing and expanding Indonesia’s e-commerce landscape. With their combined efforts, they aim to tap into the immense potential of the Indonesian market, benefitting businesses, merchants, and consumers alike.