TikTok Announces First Offline Live Concert in South Korea

TikTok is taking its popular online live performances to the offline world with its first-ever offline live concert, “TikTok Stage The Shout,” which will be held in South Korea on the 9th of next month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, TikTok has been hosting virtual live performances on its platform, allowing artists from both domestic and international music scenes to connect with their fans.

TikTok’s goal is to expand TikTok Stage beyond the online realm and create a space where more music fans can come together. The company aims to bring K-pop artists and global music fans together, both online and offline in Seoul. Ethan Liu, Head of Marketing for TikTok Northeast Asia, expresses their excitement stating, “TikTok will accelerate the global spread of K-content, breaking down the barriers of borders and languages through music.”

The offline concert, “TikTok Stage The Shout,” will offer a unique experience combining music, talk, and interactive games. Popular K-pop artists, including Ive, WEi, ONF, and more, will be participating in the concert. The event will also be livestreamed on TikTok Stage accounts within the TikTok app, allowing fans around the world to tune in.

Prior to the concert, there will be comment events and fan engagement activities to generate excitement. Selected fans will receive invitations to the concert, as well as artist merchandise and other perks.

This offline concert marks TikTok’s effort to bring its virtual entertainment to a physical setting, providing a new and immersive experience for music fans in South Korea. It further highlights TikTok’s commitment to supporting the global music industry and connecting artists with their passionate followers.

Definitions:

– TikTok Stage: A platform TikTok that hosts online live performances various artists.

– K-content: Content related to Korean music and entertainment.

Source: Seung-Woo Lee, [email protected], [source article content]