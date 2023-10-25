TikTok Announces “In the Mix,” Its First Crowd-Based Entertainment Event

TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform known for its viral dances and music trends, is making a bold move into the live concert space with its upcoming event, “In the Mix.” Set to take place on December 10th at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, this event promises to bring together some of the biggest stars in music for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Headliners for “In the Mix” include Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, Brazilian singer Anitta, talented singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, and former One Direction member Niall Horan. These artists, along with four emerging acts from TikTok’s Elevate program, are set to deliver electrifying performances that will surely leave fans wanting more.

What sets “In the Mix” apart from other concerts is TikTok’s unique approach to entertainment. The platform aims to recreate its famous “For You” feed bringing to life the community’s favorite trends and activities. This means attendees can expect immersive experiences, interactive installations, and a vibrant atmosphere that captures the essence of TikTok culture.

Tickets for “In the Mix” are reasonably priced to ensure accessibility for fans of all ages. General admission passes for the inner field are available for $60, while tickets to the outer lawn can be purchased for $25. For those looking for a more comfortable experience, seats in the baseball park’s stands are priced at $40 each.

Fans who follow the headliners on TikTok will have the opportunity to access a pre-sale code for early ticket purchases. The pre-sale will run from October 27th to October 30th, and the general sale will commence on November 2nd. With such high demand expected, it’s advisable to act fast to secure a spot at this groundbreaking event.

