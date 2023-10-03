Indonesia Bans TikTok Transactions to Protect Small Businesses

Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia, announced on Monday that it would cease accepting transactions on the popular social media platform TikTok. This decision comes after the country recently banned direct sales on social media platforms, aiming to protect the interests of millions of small businesses.

TikTok, a Chinese-owned app, has faced scrutiny worldwide over concerns about data security and its alleged ties to Beijing. Indonesia, one of the biggest markets for TikTok Shop, was the first country to pilot the app’s e-commerce arm. However, TikTok has announced its compliance with the new regulation and will no longer facilitate e-commerce transactions in TikTok Shop Indonesia.

The Indonesian Trade Minister, Zulkifli Hasan, emphasized that e-commerce and social media should be kept separate. While social media companies can advertise products, facilitating transactions for these goods on their platforms will no longer be allowed. Failure to comply with the ban may result in warnings and the loss of operating licenses.

The decision to ban transactions on TikTok was prompted concerns raised offline sellers who were facing competition from the sale of cheaper products on TikTok Shop and other platforms. The Indonesian government aims to protect small and medium-sized businesses from such threats.

While TikTok Indonesia has stated its commitment to respecting local laws, it also expressed concerns about the ban’s impact on the millions of Indonesian sellers who rely on the app. TikTok had gained a significant market share in Indonesia’s e-commerce market since its launch in 2021.

Indonesia is TikTok’s second-largest global market with 125 million users, following the United States. TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, visited Jakarta in June and promised significant investments in Southeast Asia in the coming years.

Overall, Indonesia’s decision to ban TikTok transactions is another blow to the app’s international standing. As scrutiny over data security and ties to Beijing intensifies, TikTok is faced with challenges in multiple countries.

Sources:

– AFP

– Indonesian Trade Minister