TikTok Acquires GoTo E-commerce Business in Indonesia

TikTok has announced its plan to acquire a controlling stake in the e-commerce unit of PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, Indonesia’s largest tech firm, in a deal worth $1.5 billion. This partnership will see TikTok investing $1.5 billion in the long term. The move comes after Indonesia implemented a ban on online shopping via social media platforms, prompting TikTok to shut down its e-commerce service, TikTok Shop.

Under the agreement, TikTok will purchase 75.01% of GoTo’s PT Tokopedia, which is Indonesia’s leading e-commerce platform, for $840 million. Additionally, TikTok will merge its own Indonesia business into the expanded Tokopedia entity. The companies have stated that the strategic partnership will commence with a pilot period, conducted under the guidance and supervision of relevant regulators.

With over 270 million active social media users in Indonesia, TikTok, owned China’s ByteDance, boasts 124 million users in the country. The company aims to leverage this large user base to establish a substantial revenue source in the e-commerce sector. The transactions are expected to be finalized the first quarter of 2024, and as part of the deal, Tokopedia will receive a $1 billion promissory note from TikTok for working capital needs.

In addition to this acquisition, TikTok has committed to investing over $1.5 billion in the enlarged entity in the future, ensuring the necessary funding for the business without dilution to GoTo. However, GoTo’s shares saw an 8.3% decline following the announcement, as some investors opted to take profits from the recent surge in share prices in anticipation of a deal with TikTok.

The e-commerce market in Indonesia is highly competitive, with Tokopedia facing rivals such as Sea’s Shopee and Alibaba’s Lazada. According to a report Google, Temasek Holdings, and Bain & Co., the industry is projected to reach approximately $160 billion 2030, expanding from $62 billion this year. This acquisition positions TikTok to capitalize on the growth and potential of the Indonesian e-commerce market.