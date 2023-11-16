New Ways of Storytelling: The Lasting Impact of TikTok

TikTok, the short-form video-sharing app, has made a significant impact on the digital landscape. While it may seem like a platform only for the younger generation, its potential for news dissemination has caught the attention of media organizations like Deutsche Welle (DW).

Erika Marzano, project manager in audience development at DW, recognized the necessity of reaching younger audiences, as young as 14 years old, in their quest to build audience relationships. TikTok presented an opportunity to engage with these audiences who were exclusively active on the platform. What they discovered was that TikTok audiences are not only more likely to engage with videos but also more willing to ask questions and seek further information. This direct interaction with the audience allowed DW to gather insights into what topics interested them the most.

The success of DW’s TikTok efforts is evident in their numbers. In 2022, TikTok surpassed Instagram as DW’s most successful social media platform, with nine times higher usage and an average of 81 million video views per month. Erika believes that even if the TikTok platform were to cease to exist, the short-form, vertical storytelling format it popularized will continue to thrive. Various platforms like Reels, YouTube Shorts, and even Twitter X are focused on vertical content and will continue to provide avenues for this type of storytelling.

The key to successful TikTok-style production, according to Erika, is the presence of a host or a host voiceover. This allows for context to be easily added, either in the video caption, description text, comments section, or even through follow-up videos. The goal is to create a complete story in one short video, making it highly shareable on social platforms.

While DW tends to follow certain generic rules for TikTok-style production, they also incorporate other formats, such as quizzes, Q&As, and sketches, depending on the specific accounts and departments. The choice of host or presenter is also crucial, with younger presenters who are familiar with the language, memes, and trends of TikTok being preferred to ensure a relatable and engaging experience for the audience.

In conclusion, TikTok’s impact goes beyond just a platform. It has revolutionized the way stories are told and consumed, particularly for younger audiences. Its influence will continue to shape the digital landscape, even if the platform itself were to disappear.

