Improving Diversity in Adland: Advertising Advertising to the Next Generation

The president of the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), Josh Krichefski, is highlighting the need to improve diversity and attract new talent to the advertising industry. Krichefski believes that the lack of awareness about the range of opportunities available in adland is hindering efforts to enhance diversity and drive growth.

One of the challenges is that the industry has been guilty of hiring in the same familiar circles, limiting its ability to bring in fresh perspectives. While there have been positive strides in promoting diversity and inclusivity, more needs to be done to reach a wider audience and make them aware of the possibilities within the industry.

To address this, the IPA has turned to TikTok. With over half of 16-24-year-olds actively using the platform for an average of two hours a day, it provides a unique opportunity to engage an audience that may not have been exposed to the advertising industry before. The IPA has partnered with influential content creators on TikTok to deliver its message and showcase the range of careers available.

Collaboration with TikTok for Business has been instrumental in identifying the right influencers and developing a strategy that aligns with the IPA’s goal of making a positive difference in the lives of young people. This partnership demonstrates a shift in mindset, where the advertising industry and tech giants are now working together for collective good.

Recognizing the challenges faced young people in the post-COVID era, the IPA’s campaign aims to break down barriers and highlight the opportunities in adland. Through TikTok, individuals can get a glimpse into agency life and consider pursuing a career in the industry. The campaign also invites young people to attend open days at IPA agencies in London, Manchester, and Edinburgh.

Krichefski’s focus as IPA President is to prioritize people. He believes that attracting and retaining diverse talent is essential for continuing to drive innovation and contribute to the UK economy. The ad industry currently generates £6 for every £1 invested, and with a more diverse and inclusive workforce, the industry can achieve even greater success.

In conclusion, advertising the advertising industry more effectively, targeting diverse audiences, and showcasing the range of opportunities available, the ad industry can attract new talent and promote inclusivity, leading to growth and success.

