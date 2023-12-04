TikTok and Ticketmaster Announce Expanded Partnership to Revolutionize Live Event Ticket Sales

TikTok and Ticketmaster have exciting news for music fans around the globe. Building on their successful beta test in the United States last year, the two companies are expanding their partnership to 20 more countries. This expansion will allow artists to sell tickets directly to their fans through the popular social media platform.

The participating countries include the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, and Sweden. TikTok Certified Artists in these countries will now have access to the Ticketmaster ticketing feature to promote their live events.

With this new integration, fans will be able to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster via the TikTok platform. Artists can easily add Ticketmaster event links to their videos, enabling an effortless ticket-buying experience for their followers. Since the beta launch last year, more than 2.5 billion views have been recorded on videos featuring artists, sports teams, and event organizers utilizing this in-app feature.

Michael Kümmerle, Global Music Partnership Development Lead at TikTok, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “By enabling fans to buy tickets directly through TikTok, we’re giving artists the opportunity to reach ticket buyers in a whole new way and change the game for live events around the world.” He further added that the partnership with Ticketmaster holds immense potential to provide value to artists and expand opportunities for their growing fanbase.

To access the Ticketmaster feature, eligible creators simply need to select Ticketmaster under the ‘Add link’ option before posting a video. They can then search for any event on Ticketmaster and add the link to their video. Once shared, TikTok users viewing the video will find a “Get Tickets” button in the video description, seamlessly directing them to the Ticketmaster website for ticket purchase.

The collaboration between TikTok and Ticketmaster aims to bring music to a global stage, making ‘live’ experiences easily accessible and in demand. Michael Chua, VP Global Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at Ticketmaster, emphasized, “Through our partnership, TikTok and Ticketmaster are empowering artists to easily connect their content to event discovery and ticket purchase in-app, making it easier than ever for fans around the world to experience their favorite artists live.”

With this expansion, TikTok and Ticketmaster are revolutionizing the way fans engage with their favorite artists and are expected to shape the future of live event ticket sales.

FAQ:

Q: What is the expanded partnership between TikTok and Ticketmaster?

A: TikTok and Ticketmaster are expanding their partnership to 20 more countries, allowing artists to sell tickets directly to fans through the social media platform.

Q: Which countries are included in the expanded partnership?

A: The countries included in the partnership are the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, and Sweden.

Q: How can artists promote their live events using TikTok and Ticketmaster?

A: TikTok Certified Artists can use the Ticketmaster ticketing feature to promote their live dates. They can add Ticketmaster event links to their videos, enabling fans to buy tickets through the TikTok platform.

Q: How many views have videos utilizing the in-app ticketing feature received since the beta launch?

A: Since the beta launch, videos featuring artists, sports teams, and event organizers have received over 2.5 billion views.

Q: How can TikTok users purchase tickets through Ticketmaster?

A: TikTok users can click on the “Get Tickets” button in the video description to be directed to the Ticketmaster website for ticket purchase.