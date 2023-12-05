TikTok and Ticketmaster Expand Partnership to Reach Global Audience

In an exciting development, TikTok and Ticketmaster have expanded their partnership to reach audiences in 20 additional countries. Following a successful collaboration over the past 16 months, the popular ticketing company owned Live Nation and the social media app operated ByteDance have unveiled their strengthened alliance.

Previously limited to select accounts in the United States, the integration of Ticketmaster event links on TikTok will now expand to various regions, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Australia, and Mexico. Artists certified TikTok in these participating countries will have the opportunity to access this new feature.

While the precise impact of Ticketmaster links on TikTok in terms of converting users into ticket buyers remains uncertain, both companies reported that videos utilizing the platform’s in-app features generated more than 2.5 billion views. This statistic emphasizes the potential reach and engagement that such collaborations can yield.

TikTok’s global music partnership development lead, Michael Kümmerle, expressed enthusiasm for the expanded union, stating, “By enabling fans to buy tickets directly through TikTok, we’re giving artists the opportunity to reach ticket buyers in a whole new way and change the game for live events around the world.” Kümmerle’s ambition reflects the platform’s commitment to supporting artists at all stages of their careers while providing valuable experiences for its growing fanbase.

With TikTok’s consistent efforts to broaden its presence in the music industry, the Ticketmaster partnership marks an important step towards further diversification. Beyond its reputation as a platform for viral trends, TikTok has integrated streaming, distribution, artist promotion, music creation, and crowd-based events into its offerings. As the app expresses excitement about the future of this collaboration, it is reasonable to anticipate that live entertainment will be just the beginning of TikTok’s expansion into other music-related domains.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can any TikTok artist in participating countries access the Ticketmaster event links feature?

Yes, any TikTok “Certified Artist” in the participating countries can access the Ticketmaster event links feature.

2. How many views have videos utilizing TikTok’s in-app features received so far?

To date, videos utilizing TikTok’s in-app features have received more than 2.5 billion views.

3. What other initiatives has TikTok ventured into within the music industry?

In addition to its collaboration with Ticketmaster, TikTok has expanded into streaming, distribution, artist promotion, musician competitions, music creation, and crowd-based events.

4. Will TikTok be exploring further partnerships in the future?

Given TikTok’s excitement about their collaboration with Ticketmaster, it is likely that the platform will seek additional partnerships and ventures in the future.