TikTok’s Style Bundles: The Next Fashion Trend

Photo: Getty Images.

TikTok has become a platform for fashion inspiration, but sifting through the overwhelming amount of content can be challenging, especially for those who prioritize sustainability and affordability. Luckily, a new trend has emerged to address these concerns – TikTok’s thrift bundles. These curated clothing and accessory kits are handpicked thrift-savvy TikTokers, who take inspiration from clients’ Pinterest boards and style preferences to create personalized outfits. With hashtags like #stylebundle and #thriftbundle gaining popularity, it’s clear that this trend is quickly gaining momentum.

Since June, TikToker and stylist Kalita Hon has received over 100 orders for her thrift bundles, a demand that has placed new requests on a waitlist. Other stylists also ask for details such as measurements, style preferences, and occasion requirements to create tailored outfits for their clients.

The appeal of these personalized style boxes stems from their affordability and accessibility, as they bring the experience of personal styling to a wider audience. Traditionally, such services were only available to the rich and famous, making this democratization of personal styling a significant development. TikToker and trend analyst Tariro Makoni suggests that the rise of style bundles may be fueled the current socio-economic climate, where innovation and democratization often occur during periods of economic instability.

The pressure to keep up with the ever-changing trends on social media is another driving force behind the popularity of style bundles. Many people lack the time, patience, or expertise to find secondhand items that align with the latest fashion trends. Stylists on TikTok bridge this gap creating affordable versions of the styles their clients aspire to.

While receiving a personalized fashion box sounds exciting, there are potential downsides, such as the challenge of finding the right fit. Sizing inconsistencies across brands can make it difficult for stylists to guarantee an accurate fit without physically seeing the client. Nevertheless, the benefits of these thrift bundles, including their affordability, sustainability, and accessibility, make them an increasingly popular choice for fashion-conscious individuals.

For ambitious stylists like Kalita Hon, this trend not only brings joy to her clients but also serves as a stepping stone towards building a successful career. By sharing her styling work on TikTok, she can showcase her skills to a global audience and attract clients from various parts of the world.

The future of fashion may lie in the hands of these thrift-fluent TikTokers, as they continue to innovate and democratize personal styling for a new generation of fashion enthusiasts. So if you’re tired of scrolling through endless clothing hauls on TikTok, why not try a style bundle and let the experts curate your next trendy outfit?