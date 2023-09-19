TikTok Threat Against Gloucester Township School Deemed Unsubstantiated

Officials have determined that a recent threat against the Camden County Technical School’s (CCTS) Gloucester Township campus, which was posted on TikTok, was “unsubstantiated.” Gloucester Township police notified the school about the threat and conducted a full investigation, ultimately determining that it was safe for students and staff to attend school.

In a letter to students’ families, school administrators stated that there would be additional police presence on campus throughout the week as a precautionary measure to ensure a sense of safety and security. The safety and security of all students and staff at CCTS remain a top priority.

The CCTS Gloucester Township campus is one of two schools within the Camden County Technical School district. It provides vocational and technical education to both high school students and adults.

This incident follows another threat reported at a Gloucester Township school earlier in the school year. In that instance, a student was charged with creating a false public alarm after making a bomb threat at Ann A. Mullen Middle School. However, no devices were found during the subsequent search.

It is essential to take all threats to schools seriously and thoroughly investigate them to ensure the safety of students and staff. The cooperation between Gloucester Township police and school administration demonstrates their commitment to maintaining a secure learning environment.

