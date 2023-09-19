Scotland’s High Abortion Figures Partially Attributed to Misinformation on TikTok

Doctors have expressed concern that misinformation on social media, specifically TikTok, may be contributing to Scotland’s record-high abortion numbers. A recent survey revealed that one in three Scots have encountered untrue or misleading information on TikTok. Dr. Babak Ashrafi, a GP specializing in sexual health, noted that girls are more likely to act on health-related content on social media, making them vulnerable to misinformation.

The survey conducted Superdrug in February found that 43% of respondents had learned more about sexual health from TikTok than from school, with this figure rising to 55% among 16 to 24-year-olds. However, over half of this information was found to be erroneous, as 59% of respondents reported encountering misleading health information on TikTok, and 10% took action based on inaccurate advice.

The issue is even more pronounced in Scotland, where 65% of respondents reported seeing untrue or misleading information on the platform. Scots also tend to act on health advice seen online four times a year, which includes sharing with friends, researching symptoms, and purchasing healthcare products.

Scotland’s long-term abortion figures have been on the rise, with a termination rate of 16.1 per 1,000 women in 2022, compared to 11.5 in 2013. Socio-economic and ethnic inequalities have been observed, as termination rates are significantly higher among those in deprived areas and black and Caribbean women.

Dr. Ashrafi emphasized the importance of comprehensive and age-appropriate sexual education in preventing the spread of misinformation. He called for a supportive and non-judgmental environment where young girls can seek accurate information and make informed decisions about their sexual health and relationships.

While misinformation on social media primarily affects women, it can also impact men. A study on erectile dysfunction revealed knowledge gaps, with over a third of Brits believing in misconceptions about sperm quality. Dr. Ashrafi suggested that a more robust sex education curriculum in schools, along with parental involvement, would provide a safe space for accurate information and prevent younger generations from relying on social media for health advice.

To combat misinformation, Dr. Ashrafi recommended verifying the source of information accessed online, especially from credible brands and sources like the NHS or qualified healthcare professionals. TikTok stated that their community guidelines prohibit inaccurate, misleading, or false content that could cause harm.

