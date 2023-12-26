Gen Z Turns to TikTok for Financial Guidance, but Beware

Recent trends show that Gen Z is flocking to social media platforms like TikTok to seek financial advice. With the hashtag #FinTok amassing billions of views, it is clear that this generation is looking for a new, unconventional source of financial guidance.

A survey reveals that 34% of Gen Z individuals are seeking financial advice through platforms like TikTok, while nearly 20% of college students in the US are turning to social media for financial counsel. This departure from traditional methods of seeking advice, such as consulting with financial planners or reading finance-related literature, indicates a growing reliance on social media.

However, caution must be exercised when relying solely on social media platforms for financial advice. Although they provide quick access to information, their lack of filters can lead to potential misinformation. Brian Walsh, a certified financial planner, warns of the dangers associated with influencers who promote get-rich-quick schemes or present extreme views on financial matters. It’s crucial to approach such advice with skepticism and prioritize critical thinking.

Additionally, Gen Z’s perception of what constitutes a middle-class salary is changing. Rising costs of living, particularly housing and higher education, have led to increased skepticism regarding a salary of $74,580 as middle class. With inflation rates and substantial student loan debt, many Gen Z individuals are taking on side jobs to make ends meet and combat financial uncertainty.

As we navigate this new terrain of seeking financial guidance from social media, it is essential to differentiate between reliable advice and potentially fraudulent information. Developing financial literacy, being skeptical of extreme claims, and seeking multiple sources of information are key to managing personal finances effectively in an increasingly complex landscape.