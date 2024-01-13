TikTok: The New Frontier for Consumer Attention

Summary: As consumer purchase behaviors evolve and traditional advertising loses its impact, brands are turning to TikTok as the new “eye level” platform for capturing audience attention. With its highly engaged user base and ranking as the number one platform for ad equity and consumer attention, TikTok presents a unique opportunity for consumer product goods (CPG) brands. By leveraging TikTok’s diverse audience, brands can effectively target decision makers and drive reach, relevance, and results.

Reaching the right audience at the right time

With rising costs of acquisition and fragmented consumer attention, brands face the challenge of targeting the right decision makers. TikTok’s diverse audience, including a significant portion of millennials and Gen Z users, provides an opportunity to reach a wider range of consumers. Millennials, who make up 60% of the platform’s audience, are not only tech-savvy but also responsible for household grocery shopping. This makes them a key target for food and beverage brands. Gen Z, with their disposable income and propensity for discovering new brands, presents another opportunity for marketers on TikTok.

Unlocking multiple marketing objectives

TikTok offers brands the opportunity to fulfill multiple marketing objectives with a single campaign. From inspiring and educating consumers to driving trial and sustaining loyalty, TikTok provides endless opportunities for brands to leverage trends and ride the tides of pop culture. In fact, TikTok’s own data shows that users on the platform are the main purchase decision makers for various CPG categories.

Leveraging trends and building connections

TikTok’s ability to cut through the clutter of a saturated digital media landscape is a key advantage for brands. Users on TikTok are more likely to watch an ad and focus on the screen, resulting in higher engagement compared to other platforms. Additionally, TikTok enables brands to foster positive connections with consumers, with 73% of users feeling a deeper connection to brands on the platform. Ad impressions on TikTok have a prolonged effect, driving ad likeability, relevance, and brand familiarity in the long term.

Success stories on TikTok

Brands like Unilever and luxury beauty brand Peter Thomas Roth have successfully leveraged TikTok to drive reach, sales, and brand awareness. Unilever’s partnership with TikTok’s #CleanTok community resulted in increased viewership and conversions, with 54% of users making a household product purchase after seeing it on the platform. For Peter Thomas Roth, a TikTok video showcasing the effectiveness of their product went viral, leading to a surge in sales and demand.

Conclusion: TikTok offers brands a unique opportunity to capture consumer attention, drive reach, and build deep connections. With its engaged user base, diverse audience, and ability to cut through clutter, TikTok has become the new frontier for consumer attention in the digital realm. Brands that harness the power of TikTok’s entertainment and engagement are well-positioned to achieve significant results and stay ROAS positive.